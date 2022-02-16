“Stories Through Quilts” – New Art Exhibit on Display at Art Council of York Co.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Now through March 5th come experience stories through quilts at the Center of the Arts with the Arts Council of York County.

The exhibit is called “Quilts Memorials: Saying Their Names” in Fabric by Jo-Ann Morgan.

You can also meet Jo-Ann at an artist reception on Thursday, February 17th.

Below is the official release from the Arts Council of York County.

“ROCK HILL, SC – Quilt Memorials: Saying Their Names in Fabric, works by Jo-Ann Morgan opens in the Dalton Gallery at the Center for the Arts, 121 East Main Street, Rock Hill, SC, on Friday, February 3, 2022. This exhibition runs through Friday, March 5, with a free, public reception on Thursday, February 17 from 5:30 – 7:30 PM, with remarks by Jo-Ann Morgan with Mike Gentry at 6:15 PM.

During a time of political and cultural unrest, Jo-Ann Morgan turned to quilt making, a medium that is familiar, comforting, and traditional, through which she was able to make strong, even provocative, statements in an approachable way. Crafting stories through quilts, Morgan continues the tradition of representing pivotal moments of the African American experience.

Jo-Ann Morgan | https://www.picturingblackpower.com

Visual artist Jo-Ann Morgan is Professor Emeritus of African American Studies and Art History at Western Illinois University, and author of The Black Arts Movement and the Black Panther Party in American Visual Culture (Routledge, 2019). Her book Uncle Tom’s Cabin as Visual Culture won the prestigious Seaborg Award for Civil War Scholarship in 2008.

More information can be found at yorkcountyarts.org/2021quiltmemorials.

In the Perimeter Gallery | Last Looks, works by Renee Cloud

Our literate brains cannot ignore words; we see them as a string of letters that convey a meaning, and never just a series of marks. We are always reading, always consuming information without pause. Renee Cloud’s work aims to bring people closer together through shared experiences while using her personal experiences as a platform. Language is Cloud’s medium, and the semiotics embodied by written words fascinates her.

This series of etched glass mirrors offers the viewer an opportunity to reflect and connect with the language featured on the reflective glass surface. A wall of portals, the focus is on the self-seen in and through the mirrors.

Renee Cloud | https://www.reneecloud.com

Renee Cloud (b. 1992) is a Charlotte native and received her BFA in Studio Art from Appalachian State University in 2015. Using a combination of text art and mixed media, Cloud creates work that focuses on the personal narrative, the Black experience, and the power of the written word. The text incorporated into her work provides only a fraction of the narrative, leaving the viewer to create the rest. Cloud resides in Charlotte, North Carolina and is currently working as a freelance creative within her community.

COVID-19 Visitation Guidelines | https://www.yorkcountyarts.org/visit

In adherence with CDC recommendations and in consideration of the surge of the Omicron variant, face masks are required for all those visiting the Center for the Arts and the offices at the Tom S. Gettys Center, regardless of vaccination status. Social distancing is encouraged. This policy may be revised as CDC guidelines change

The Center for the Arts is located at 121 East Main Street, in the Cultural District of Downtown Rock Hill. All three galleries at the Center for the Arts are open Monday through Friday – 9 AM – 5 PM, and on Saturdays from 10 AM – 4 PM.”