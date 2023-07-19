Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis files for South Carolina Primary following Tega Cay visit

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is now officially the first major party Presidential Candidate on the ballot for South Carolina’s upcoming Republican Primary.

The Governor visited our state’s GOP headquarters on Tuesday in Columbia to file the proper paperwork, where he said he is excited to be the first.

The Republican candidate hinted at this filing during his visit to Tega Cay on Monday. CN2’s Zane Cina was there to get reactions from voters.

Kristin Vining was one of more than 900 people who filled the Philip T. Glennon Community Center in Tega Cay to hear Governor Ron Desantis had to say.

“I want to hear what everybody has to say,” Vining said when asked why she attended the event. “I think it’s important to respect both sides, to hear both sides, and then from there make an informed decision.”

She listened to Florida Governor DeSantis cover several of his campaign points, including immigration control and military reform, but said his take on college debt resonated with her the most.

DeSantis said during his more than hour and a half speech that “we’re going to make all the colleges and universities responsible for the student debt, I think it’ll give some kids relief, but it’ll do it appropriately for the people that really caused this.”

Vining felt proud that DeSantis made a stop in our area, and hopes to see more politicians doing the same.

The Governor made it clear that South Carolina is an important state for his campaign.

“I think if we win South Carolina, we are going to be the Republican nominee for President,” DeSantis said.

South Carolina is currently set to hold it’s Republican Presidential Primary on February 24th, but currently Governor DeSantis is the only major party presidential candidate to have filed paperwork officially placing him on the ballot for the “First-in-the-South” contest.

In response to the visit by DeSantis and filing in South Carolina The South Carolina Democratic Party said his campaign is already imploding and he’s an unelectable candidate.