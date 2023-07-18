CN2 Sports – Two baseball players represent Catawba Nation at Atlanta Braves all-star showcase

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Two athletes from the Catawba Nation joined the Atlanta Braves at the second ever Atlanta Braves Native American All-Star Showcase.

Cole Canty of Rock Hill and Nathaniel Carpenter of Whitney, South Carolina were chosen out of the top 50 high school baseball players of Native American descent from around the country.

This is second year the Atlanta Braves have held the Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase which featured talented high school players who aim to play at the next level.

CN2 cameras got the chance to catch up with one of those athletes who participated in the All-Star Baseball Showcase.

See that story and more in the Tuesday sports report.