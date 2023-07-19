Hometown Hero – Celebrating birthdays by giving back

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Would you be willing to give up your birthday present if it means helping someone else?

That’s exactly what 2 Rock Hill boys have been doing for the past 3 years.

CN2’s Zane Cina surprised our latest CN2 Hometown Heroes who are celebrating their birthdays by donating to organizations in need.

For the past three years brothers, Jackson and Jacob Teeters have been donating presents on their birthdays rather than accepting them.

The two have given back to several organizations, including Levine’s Children’s Hospital, Catawba Junction Wildlife Rehab, First Steps of Fairfield County, and more.

For Jackson’s ninth birthday back in April, He gave snacks and Supplies to the York County SWAT Team. He described it as his best birthday present ever, while he spent time with the team.

Jacob chose a different organization for his recent eighth birthday this past June, where he helped to stock the shelves at HOPE of Rock Hill.

