Potential Regulation Coming To Rock Hill Short Term Rentals

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – You may have noticed quite a few Air B-N-B listings around Rock Hill, but according to property owners it’s becoming harder and harder to break into the short term rentals business here in the City.

A moratorium is still in effect for short term rental applications in the City of Rock Hill, but that could be changing soon.

The Rock Hill Planning Commission recently holding a public hearing to gather information for potential regulations that could be coming to the short term rental industry.

The Planning Commission will be making its recommendations at an upcoming City Council meeting – the ongoing challenge, how Council should regulate the industry.

One property owner who attended the hearing says the fight between city officials and short term rentals has been going on for years and he doesn’t understand why the city is making it harder to run his business.