CN2 Digital Dashboard- Published Books and Book Signing Events

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An Indian Land Couple’s book now available on Amazon, Kyle Petty’s book signing at Books-A-Million and Mercantile hosting Author Donna Wylie.

Tom and Lorraine Russell, residents of Sun City Carolina Lakes, wrote the book – “Going Up: Third Floor, Karma.”

It is now available as a paperback from Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

It takes place in Asia in 1984 throughout Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Through a series of events Tom and Lorraine say they were destined to meet – they became friends, then lovers.

Kyle Petty, son of NASCAR Legend Richard Petty, will be in Rock Hill signing copies of his new book called Swerve or Die : Life at My Speed in the First Family of NASCAR Racing.

The Book Signing and Meet & Greet will take place Tuesday, September 13th at 6 PM at the Rock Hill Books-A-Million.

You can enjoy an afternoon with Donna Wylie and her new book of poetry titled Born to Be Me. Wylie will be at the Mercantile Headquarters on Sunday, September 11th from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Wylie is a native of Charlotte and lives in Lake Wylie, South Carolina.

