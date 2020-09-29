Great Falls Man Faces Kidnapping Charges After Taking Woman And Son, Leading Deputies On Pursuit

LANCASTER, S.C. — A kidnapping out of Lancaster County is under investigation.

Around 4 a.m. this morning, deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a woman in a car on the highway, complaining of being assaulted and kidnapped. She was frantic and couldn’t get much details out, authorities say.

Deputies were able to make out that a man was driving and the woman had her 3-year-old son with her.

Detectives began to track them down and found a potential name of man, 40-year-old Bradley Woods from Great Falls, who kidnapped the woman.

Authorities went to the area and matched a car up to him, which they also found matched the 911 call.

They drove up to Woods home, where they attempted to to detain him. That led to a pursuit, which went from Great Falls and into Fairfield. Three miles south of Fort Lawn, the car wrecked in a ditch.

The chase lasted roughly 39 minutes and ended around lunchtime.

We’re told no one was hurt and no significant injuries to the woman or her child.

Woods was treated by EMS and then taken to Chester County Detention Center where he’s facing several charges.

In Lancaster County, he’s facing kidnapping and domestic violence charges.