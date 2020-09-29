Catawba Nuclear Station, SC’s Coalition For Math & Science Announce Winners Of Inaugural Innovation In Nuclear Science Competition

YORK, S.C. – Students at three York County schools have won awards in the Catawba region’s first-ever nuclear science competition, Innovation in Nuclear Science (I2NS).

The announcement of the winners has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students and grades listed are for the 2019-2020 school year.

Winning teams were:

Middle School Division

First place: Springfield Middle School, Fort Mill, S.C.

Happy Atomz

Anthony Cipriano (7 th grade)

grade) Jose Ibarra (7 th grade)

grade) Christopher Jackson (7 th grade)

grade) Christian Powers (7 th grade)

grade) Clarence Smith (7th grade)

Second place: Gold Hill Middle School, Fort Mill, S.C.

TC Nuclear Warriors

William Grant (8 th grade)

grade) Brian Goyak (8 th grade)

grade) Andrew Turner (8th grade)

Third place: Gold Hill Middle School, Fort Mill, S.C.

E=MC Hammer

Maria Gary (8 th grade)

grade) Emily Hofmann (8 th grade)

grade) Isabella Martin (8 th grade)

grade) Ciarra Mucci (8th grade)

High School Division

First place: Rock Hill High School, Rock Hill, S.C.

The a-FISSION-ados

Myra Clemmons (10 th grade)

grade) Abigail O’Donnell (10 th grade)

grade) Maryam Olajuwon (10th grade)

“We are proud of the innovation and creativity demonstrated in the research and entries of our winning teams,” Tom Simril, site vice president of Catawba Nuclear Station, said. “Engaging with students who could be the next generation of nuclear professionals has been exciting for our Catawba team. They have encouraged all of us that our vision of a cleaner, bolder energy future with nuclear power as a cornerstone is truly within reach.”

Catawba Nuclear Station and South Carolina’s Coalition for Mathematics and Science (SCCMS) launched the I2NS competition in fall 2019 to engage with and interest today’s students in growing nuclear energy’s capabilities. The contest was open to teams of students in sixth through eighth and ninth through twelfth grades who attend public or private school, or are home-schooled in York and Lancaster counties. They were charged with determining ways in which nuclear technologies might address clean energy, health improvement or protecting the environment.

Teams were judged on their time, research, collaboration, creativity and thoughtful responses to this year’s competition themes. Each team was awarded a cash prize for their school, a trophy to display at the school and ribbons for each team member.

“STEM teaching and learning through competitions like the Innovation in Nuclear Science competition, offers students unique and challenging opportunities to gain vital career skills and to grow confidence in their abilities to solve today’s problems while envisioning better tomorrows for the communities of York and Lancaster counties,” Susie Teague, SCCMS regional coordinator, said. “The outstanding effort demonstrated by each winning team is an inspiration to us all.”