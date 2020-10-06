Police Searching For Man Who They Say Attempted To Rob, Shoot Victim In Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster Police are searching for a man who they say attempted to rob and shoot another man in Lancaster last week.

And now – they need your help.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 8th, officers were called to the MUSCLancaster Emergency Room where a man reported that someone attempted to rob and shoot him in the 800 block of West Meeting Street.

The victim stated that he saw the suspect at the Scotchman at 700 S. Main Street a few minutes before the incident.

The victim said he noticed the suspect get into a black sedan outside of the store before the vehicle began closely following the victim’s car. The victim stated that the sedan began tailgating him after he turned onto Woodland Drive. The suspect passed the victim and slammed on the brakes, causing him to have to stop his vehicle.

The suspect then exited his vehicle and tapped on the victim’s driver’s side window with the barrel of a silver handgun. The victim hit the gas and sped away from the suspect, who then got back in his vehicle and continued the chase. The victim made a left onto W. Meeting Street, where he says he heard the suspect fire one to two shots. The victim then turned into the hospital parking lot and ran inside for safety.

The suspect appears to be a black male and at least 6’0” tall. He was last seen wearing a black mask, black jacket and blue jeans.

Other witnesses have confirmed the victim’s statements. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803- 283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip.