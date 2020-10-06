Visit York County Expands With Two New Positions, Data Research

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Visit York County is announcing the expansion of its staff with two new positions.

With the addition of a Vice President of Research and Market Analysis and a Vice President of Business Development, you will see Visit York County grow not just its organization, but its destination.

In addition to these two new roles, the organization has also formed a partnership with UberMedia to aggregate mobile location data from visitors, so it can more accurately see how its visitors are spending their time and dollars.

In September, Visit York County welcomed Elizabeth Shanaman as Vice President of Research and Market Analysis. This newly created position will oversee all internal and external research and measurement tools as it relates to the overall tourism economic impact on York County. Elizabeth will serve as the lead for Visit York County’s mobile location data and hotel travel research, giving the organization better insight into who is visiting, where they are visiting from and what they are doing while they’re here. This gives Visit York County better data to connect messaging to potential visitors. Elizabeth brings a wealth of knowledge to the table from the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau as a research analyst, as well as spending time at the U.S. Travel Association.

This week, Visit York County is also welcoming Mallory Snyder as Vice President of Business Development. This position is an expansion of the team and will lead business development objectives for the organization to include creating a corporate partner program and securing funding for destination development.

Snyder will also lead the charge to coordinate and oversee an industry task force to identify long term hospitality workforce issues in York County. She has extensive knowledge in this field coming from the St. Petersburg Area Economic Development Corporation. While there, Snyder was project manager of the investor relations committee, where she led fundraising efforts to nearly double the investor base.