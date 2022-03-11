Police Investigating Armed Robbery

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at Game Stop on John Ross Parkway around 9:00 am on Thursday, March 10.

The report says the suspect showed a handgun while demanding money and got away with an unknown amount of cash.

Authorities describe the suspect as a Hispanic or light skinned black male who was wearing a black and gray track suit with a face mask.

Police are asking if anyone has information regarding this case to please call 803-329-7293.

Press Release:

On March 10, 2022, at 9p.m., Rock Hill Police responded to 526 John Ross Parkway (GameStop) for an armed robbery.

Officers met with the employee who stated the suspect entered the store and began to look around. After approximately 15 minutes the suspect then came toward the counter while the employee was at the cash register. The suspect presented a handgun while demanding money. After being handed an unknown amount of money, the suspect fled the store.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or light skinned black male who was wearing a black and gray track suit with a face mask.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the investigation.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are asked to call 803-329-7293.