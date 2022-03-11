Miracle League Tossing the First Pitch Of The Season

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Spring officially opens this weekend with Miracle League throwing out the first pitch of the Spring Season this weekend.

This Spring Season they have 108 players signed-up enough for 8 teams with the

teams being split into the majors for the adults and the minors for the kids.

The Miracle League programs provide opportunities for children and adults with disabilities to play Miracle League baseball, regardless of their abilities. Each game needs volunteers from buddies to coaches, umpires, announcers and more.

Terry Hagen, Rock Hill PRT Department, saying “The goal of Miracle League is to form lifelong friendships off and on the field… it’s magical.”

Interested volunteers should contact Hagen at the Miracle League click here.

Hagen says volunteers can help for one hour at one game or all games, all season long.

All games are played at Miracle Field at Miracle Park with the first pitch being tomorrow, Saturday, March 12th is at 9 AM.