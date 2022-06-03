Police Investigate Threat Made to Lancaster Wal-Mart

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster Police are looking for who is responsible they say for calling in a threat to the Wal-Mart in Lancaster.

Lancaster Police say around 8 P.M Thursday, June 2nd the Lancaster Police Department was contacted by a Wal-Mart employee who said the store got a call about a threat of a shooting.

Officers responded to the Walmart there on the Bypass and established a security perimeter both inside and outside the store. Leaders say no shooting occurred.

Information also came in that the suspect may be in the area of the Rock Hill Walmart on Dave Lyle Boulevard.

Rock Hill Police say no direct threats were made but officers did respond as a proactive response.

Lancaster Police say there are no suspects in the case currently.

This case remains under investigation by the Lancaster Police Department, Rock Hill Police Department, and SLED.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Rock Hill Police Department at (803) 329-7200, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division at (803) 737-9000, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (803) 289-6040.

