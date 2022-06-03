CN2 Digital Dashboard -Get Your Summer On with Reading Challenges & a City Auction

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In tonight’s Digital Dashboard, get your Summer on at the York County Library with the Summer Reading Challenge where children can earn prices for completing reading goals and at the end of the month Rock Hill will host its much anticipated auction where buyers can purchase anything from cars and trucks to tractors.

The York County Library announcing its 2022 summer reading challenge,”Oceans of Possibilities.” The challenge begins Monday, June 6th and runs through July 29th. Kids can track their progress online and even win some cool prizes, just for reading! Visit York County Library for a list of full details.

Looking for a deal on a vehicle, tractor or trailer? Check out the City of Rock Hill’s Surplus Vhicle & Equipment Auction taking place on Saturday, June 25th. There will be a preview of vehicles and equipment on Friday, June 24 from 1 PM – 3 PM and again the day of the auction at 8 AM. To see a full list, visit the city’s facebook page for more details. Click here for more information and auction items.