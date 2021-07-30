Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Good Pharmacy

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill Police are investigating an armed robbery they say happened at Good Pharmacy.

According to investigators police responded to 1237 Ebenezer Road (Good Pharmacy), for an armed robbery on Thursday, July 29th around 3:36 PM.

Police say dispatch advised them two masked males just robbed the pharmacy and fled the scene in a red sedan.

When officers arrived to Good Pharmacy they spoke with victims and witnessed who said two masked suspects with gloves stormed into the business with firearms.

Police say the suspects took property from the staff and medications from the store before fleeing the scene.

Police say no one was hurt.

If anyone has information about the robbery you are urged to call (803) 329-7293.