After 20 Years in Tega Cay Scoop N’ Swirl Owners Plan to Retire

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Do you know how to run an ice cream shop? In the community for more than 20 years the owners of Scoop N’ Swirl are ready to retire. Now they are looking for someone who’s interested in taking over the business.

They say the last 20 years has brought them many great memories and no regrets. The owners sharing the most rewarding part of the business is growing with the community. The couple loved watching customers come in as children — grow up and bring their own kids in.

Choosing to retire they say they’ve gotten so much love from the community and while it wasn’t an easy decision they felt it was right for them.

Anyone who is interested in the business can visit the store online at www.scoopnswirl.com.