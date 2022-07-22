PMC Fort Mill Set to Open in September, Holding Hiring Event

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are less than two months away from Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill opening to the community.

With a new hospital, comes the need for staffing. Leaders say the Fort Mill location needs just more than 400 employees to open.

They are well on their way to making that happen and are holding an hiring event to draw more employees.

