ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s Laurabree Monday said her kids Lilah and Ethan, along with neighbor Ethan, have been enjoying Winthrop Soccer Camp this week near Winthrop Lake.

She said, “It may be hot, but they take plenty of water breaks and the kids are having a blast. Each day is a theme and in this shot you can clearly see it was USA Day!”

Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo and email it to News@CN2.com.

Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.