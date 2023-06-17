Picture of the Day – Chester officers packing bags for those in need

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this Friday, June 16th edition of Picture of Day the Chester Police Department helped pack more than 400 bags for the Chester County Food Tour.

Police Chief Curtis Singleton and a few of his officers taking time off duty to help volunteers fill bags with canned goods, waters, and other food items.

Those bags will be handed out around Chester County for a food distribution day put together by the Fort Lawn Community Center.

