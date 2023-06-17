“It’s in Our Hands” Mural now open in Kingsley

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The town of Fort Mill held a ribbon cutting on Friday for what the town is calling its first mural.

This Mural is part of the Fort Mill Stormwater Department‘s Mural Project to incorporate Art with water pollution with the message to protect the land that we have.

The mural, which is located in Kingsley, is titled “It’s in Our Hands” and was created by local artist and owner of Olive’s Mud Puddle, Debbie Whitsett.

When looking at the mural you can see wildlife and plants that can be seen throughout Kingsley and Fort Mill.

The town hopes this mural will open the door for more opportunities in the future.