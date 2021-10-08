Person Identified in Lancaster Co. Homicide Case

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim found in a body of water in a remote area of Dick Hill Road on the evening of October 4th in Lancaster County as 46 year old Casier Izzard of Heath Springs.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office it is investigating the case after a caller notified Lancaster County Public Safety Communications of the body in the water just off the bridge over Beaver Creek on Dick Hill Road.

Deputies say Dick Hill Road is a miles long one-lane rutted dirt road leading south from Twitty Mill Road south of Heath Springs to Country Club Road, also known as the River Road, which runs from Kershaw to Lake Wateree.

They say a concrete bridge spans Beaver Creek, and the south end of the bridge is the Lancaster-Kershaw County line. Dick Hill Road becomes Turquoise Drive on the Kershaw County side of the bridge. The area is very remote, but leaders say the bridge appears to be a gathering spot for people.

Leaders say four members of the fire rescue team went into the body and recovered Izzard’s body.

According to the sheriff’s office its is unknown at this time when , where or how Izzard died but the death is being investigated as a homicide.

“Although the area near the bridge is remote and sparsely populated, there is a lot of traffic on the road by hunters on tracts all along the road and by people apparently partying on the bridge,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We hope someone saw something and will call us. We also encourage anyone missing a male family member or acquaintance to let us know.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 283-3388.