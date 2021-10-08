“Run for a Reason” – A Fort Mill Native Plans to Run 67 Miles for a Cause

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fort Mill alumni, Nick Leitten is planning to run 67 miles on Saturday, October 9th at Manchester Meadows Park in Rock Hill to raise funds for the non-profit, “Go Love”.

“Go Love” is an organization that is devoted to rescuing and providing holistic care to abandoned and orphaned children in Peru.

Nick is the executive director of “Go Love”. He plans to run the 67 miles beginning at 7 AM on Saturday.

The Knowledge Perk Coffee Bus and the “Its Worth It Food Truck” will also be there. There will also be live music and more.

No Ticket is needed, this is a free event. More details can be found here: https://goloveperu.org/run-for-a-reason/