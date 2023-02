CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle early this morning around 1 am, February 24, on JA Cochran Bypass in Chester County.

The SC Highway Patrol says a 2014 Dodge Charger was traveling south on JA Cochran Bypass when a pedestrian stepped onto the roadway. The charger struck the pedestrian and died on scene.

There’s no word at this time on the name of the pedestrian and whether any charges will be filed.

2/24/2023 – CN2 News