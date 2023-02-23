York Technical College extends no cost tuition

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Forty-five million Americans have student loan debt that often leads to years of financial struggles.

Some good news on this Thursday, York Technical College announced it is extending its no cost tuition to eligible students for another academic year.

You may remember, In 2021 the no cost tuition was announced for all 16 technical colleges across the state, saving students millions of dollars.

“I’m forty-four years old and I’m restarting my career”, says Windi Bahl.

Disabled veteran Windi Bahl says her passion to help others came from her aunt and late grandmother.

“My grandmother passed away in June 2021 and I helped take care of her in her final weeks. She kept telling me, you should go to nursing school”, says Windi.

In October 2021, Windi listened to her grandmother and enrolled at York Technical College.

She says with the cost of nursing school in the thousands, being able to take part in college’s no cost tuition made it possible for her to return to school.

Windi and thousands of other students can take a huge sigh of relief. President of York Technical College, Dr Stacey Moore announced this week the college plans to extend no-cost tuition for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Moore says students can begin registering for classes for next year in April and if you haven’t enrolled in the college, now is the time. For Windi, thanks to financial help, she will graduate as an Registered Nurse in 2024.

“Knowing that if my grandmother was here, would be so proud that I finally did this. That is probably my biggest driving factor”, says Wndi.

York Technical College’s full release:

ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA – As part of its mission to transform lives and achieve student success, York Technical College has committed to continue offering its programs at no cost to students in the 2023-2024 academic year.

The program, which was first started in 2021, has led to life-changing opportunities for York Technical College students and has saved students millions of dollars.

At a time when many Americans are burdened with student debt, York Technical College is giving its students a chance to graduate debt-free.

Because of this commitment to continue No Cost Tuition, current students who enrolled at York Technical College at the start of the program now have the chance to complete their programs without paying for any tuition or fees.

Prospective students who enroll in upcoming terms can receive the same financial benefits for at least part of their academic journey.

Since 2021, No Cost Tuition has been possible because of state support. York Technical College has every reason to believe that this support will continue.

Until that decision is announced, the College is grateful to its Foundation board and area commission for the financial assistance and support to make this possible for our students.

“At York Technical College, our students’ success is our greatest accomplishment. This announcement means our students can receive a quality education without worrying about how they will pay for it,” said Dr. Stacey Moore, President of York Technical College, “And while affordability is one of the many reasons students choose York Technical College, they stay because of our faculty and staff, who are passionate, dedicated, and committed to our students both inside and outside of the classroom. We hope students take full advantage of

this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to upgrade their lives and careers.”

More information: https://yorktech.edu/