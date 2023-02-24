A Chester County man facing 15 counts of Dogfighting.

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Law enforcement Division (SLED) has charged 52 year-old Burton Mincey, Junior of Great Falls with 15 counts of Dogfighting.

Mincey is being charged with seven counts of Misdemeanor of Ill Treatment of Animals and four Counts of Felony of Ill Treatment of Animals.

Agents say they found adult dogs and puppies – and equipment consistent with organized dogfighting such as treadmills for conditioning, at-home medications – and specialized food given to dogs for training purposes at Mincey’s home.

2/24/2023