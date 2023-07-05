Pedestrian killed on 4th of July morning, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Officials with South Carolina Highway Patrol say a person died after being hit by an SUV during the early morning hours of July 4th.

According to troopers, a Toyota SUV was traveling eastbound on South Carolina Highway 161 around 4:15 AM when it struck the pedestrian.

The York County Coroner says 84 year old Leonard Davis of Catawba was in the center lane changing a tire on his vehicle when he was struck by the passing car. He was pronounced dead the scene.

Autopsy and toxicology are pending

Officials say the driver of the SUV was not injured.

The incident is currently being investigated by S.C. Highway Patrol and the York County Coroner’s Office.