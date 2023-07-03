York Co. Sheriff’s Office offering up warnings over the 4th of July holiday

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As the holiday fast approaches the York County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people about the Dos and Don’t of how to Celebrate the 4th.

For those of you going out to parties, the Sheriff’s Office is telling people that even driving “buzzed” is still drunk driving.

During what the Sheriff’s Office is calling, Operation Diamondback, its releasing the latest numbers when it comes to arrests made and vehicles recovered. So far 24 stolen vehicles have been recovered, 12 arrests have been made and 3 firearms have been seized. Sheriff officials say us this as a reminder to lock vehicle doors and take all valuable and firearms inside at night.

Plus, those who are celebrating the 4th on the lake, officials say the person operating boats should not drink, as it is still considered driving under the influence while boating.