Parents Urged to be on the Lookout After School District Finds Man in Baseball Field Bathroom

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County School District is urging parents to report any suspicious behavior following an incident taking place Yesterday at Indian Land Elementary School.

In a Facebook post made by the District, officials detail the incident saying it occurred when a female bus driver stopped for a bathroom break by the restrooms outside of the baseball field behind the school.

According to the district the female driver exited a stall when she noticed a man standing in the women’s restroom. The district confirms the man did not touch or harm the driver, but do say he made a provocative comment to her.

The man left the bathroom and disappeared into nearby woods after the districts says the driver told him to leave.

The educators say the incident was reported to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

The district adding they have 2 sheriff’s deputies assisting with patrols around the elementary school, and urge people to be on the lookout for an older white male with salt and pepper hair.