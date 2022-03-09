Pain at The Pump Hitting Non-Profits Hard

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – AAA (American Automobile Association) says currently the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.06, adding gas prices haven’t been this high since 2008.

The rising fuel costs is hitting our non-profits, specifically one that helps people in need get to work, doctor appointments and more.

The Executive Director of the York County Council on Aging telling our CN2 with the cost of gas going up, it has put a strain on their transportation services. The Council who runs York County Access, say the price at the pump is impacting their budget and they are seeing more people who need a ride because its so expensive to pump their own gas.

The agency says they calculate the cost per mile so they don’t exceed their budget. Not only does the high prices impact transportation but also purchasing supplies for the agency’s Meals on Wheels program.

The Council on Aging adding they do offer a small mileage reimbursement for their volunteers who drive their personal cars to deliver meals. If you would like to donate to the Council on Aging click here.

CN2 also checking in with several businesses on this Wednesday to see if the rising gas prices are affecting them. Thomas Gymnastics in Rock Hill says unfortunately they are having to go up on their summer camp prices because of the pain at the pump.