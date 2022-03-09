CN2 Sports 3 – 9 – 2022 – Week Recap

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – CN2 Sports Reporter, Jeremy Wynder, says he traveled roughly 900 miles as Tri-County High School & College Basketball Teams competed in the playoffs and state championship games. Here are the stories that didn’t make our daily newscasts.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
Lancaster Co. Schools Under Fiscal Watch – State Leaders are Concerned
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) - Senator Michael Johnson says he is shocked to learn the Lancaster County School District has been placed under a...
paid advertisement