Paddle Board races are coming thanks to Tega Cay’s Goat Boater

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In the world of paddle boarding, two exciting events are coming up in the Tega Cay area.

The Stand Up Paddleboard or SUP Race Series Race 5 – The Technical Goat 1K will occur on August 27th at the Tega Cay Beach Club & Swim Center.

For those looking for an even more significant challenge, the Wylie Paddle Battle 6K will be held on September 17th at Windjammer Park.

These events are held by Goat Boater, a mobile stand-up paddle boarding company that offers rentals, lessons, paddle leagues, and more.

Whether you’re a seasoned paddler or just starting, this is an excellent opportunity to explore the beautiful waterways in the area.

For more information on these events and the mobile paddle boarding company, visit the Goat Boater website. Get out on the water and enjoy these exciting paddle boarding experiences!