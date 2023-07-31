CN2 Today Savory Scoop – Epic Chophouse

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Epic Chophouse in Kingsley will be featured during YOCO Taste Trail of 2023, an event showcasing some of the best local dining experiences.

The restaurant, known for its exceptional steaks and relaxing bar atmosphere, was highlighted by CN2’s Renee O’Neil during an interview with Executive Chef John Reavis and General Manager Kurt Swearingen.

The team at Epic Chophouse is proud to have been a part of such a fantastic event, and With their unique personality and commitment to excellence, it’s no surprise that Epic Chophouse is quickly becoming a local favorite for those seeking a memorable dining experience.

