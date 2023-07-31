Operation Starlink in the sky in Rock Hill

You may have seen a line of bright lights across the sky at 9 p.m. in Rock Hill and that wasn’t a laser beam, instead it was operation Starlink, a Space X satellite internet program.

On Friday, July 28, at 12:01 a.m. ET, Falcon 9 launched 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida and residents were able to see it fly over South Carolina.

Space X The Starlink satellites will join the growing network of SpaceX’s broadband internet system to provide internet access to remote areas worldwide.

The successful launch brings the total number of Starlink satellites in orbit to over 4,000, with plans to launch more in the coming years.