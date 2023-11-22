Owner & Chef of ‘Burgers & Barley’ providing updates about new and already established restaurants

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The owner and chef of ‘Burgers and Barley’ is back in the kitchen to launch a new restaurant in Rock Hill.

‘Rock Taco’, located on Main Street in Rock Hill, is a modern American Latin inspired restaurant.

Inside you will see plenty of ambiance and custom art along the walls while outside they offer a fun and colorful seating area.

The owner sharing, while they will serve a wide range of Latin American food, ‘Rock Taco’ has definitely put on its own spin on the food.

Owner Jason Cloud, who also runs ‘Burgers and Barley’ on Cherry Road, also updating CN2 on the status of that restaurant.

Earlier in October 2023 ‘Burgers & Barley’ had to close after a car crashed into the restaurant.

Now after a month the owner said they are offering limited seating and are waiting on the city to approve them for construction.

Once construction gets underway, they hope to be fully opened within a month.

CN2’s Business Spotlight is brought to you by Craig Wilkerson Attorney at Law, knowledge is power know your rights.