Free meal boxes given out to those in need just in time for Thanksgiving

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Free meal boxes are being handed out to those in need just in time for Thanksgiving.

Molina Healthcare of South Carolina here in Rock Hill and its partners recently handed out 250 boxes to those in need at Sunshine Pediatrics.

Each box was packed with items that organizers say are perfect for Thanksgiving fixings like potatoes, collard greens and cranberries.

In addition to the boxes, people were also given a gift bag that contained information about how they can take advantages of different assistant programs in York County.

Molina is funding the giveaway in support of H.O.P.E.’s Food Share program, which helps families access affordable produce once a month.