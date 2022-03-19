Outdoor Walkthrough Drama Hoping to Change Lives

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Calvary Baptist Church of Rock Hill is putting on its Judgment House drama beginning this weekend (March 18th) and the following weekend (March 25th).

The Walk Thru drama called “Overwhelmed” tells the story of a single mom with two teenage kids who goes through the difficulties of life. There are multiple scenes with different actors. This is a free event, but donations will be accepted.

Judgment House Team Member Angel Bryan said, “This is something that has been popular over a number of years just for the fact that it’s something different and interesting. It’s a walk through drama and you get to be a participant in it and you are drawn into it instead of sitting in a seat. You get to be an active participant in it.”

“Overwhelmed”

Judgment House Walk Through Drama

FREE Event

March 18th – 20th & 25th – 27th

Calvary Baptist Church

830 N Jones Ave

(803) 370-8191

Walk-ins welcome but reservations recommended click here to register

NO BOOKBAGS OR BACKPACKS ALLOWED

Not for children under ten years old

FREE Admission … Donations accepted

Concessions will be available