Non-Profit Working to Restore Abandoned African American Cemeteries in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS – The non-profit, Legacy of African American Schools is working to restore abandoned and rundown African American cemeteries throughout Rock Hill.

Dr. Kenneth Alston, President of the non profit is making it his mission to restore African American cemeteries in Rock Hill that have been left in dismay.

“Our job is to preserve the legacy of African American in Rock Hill, South Carolina and highlight the contributions that they made”, says Dr. Alston.

“If you were to walk around this cemetery you would find quite a few things that need attention. For one there are sunken graves, we would like to fill in those sunken graves. You go headstones that have fallen over or broken. We would like to put those back together and set them up straight”, says Dr. Alston.

Alston taking us to what is known as Freedom Cemetery, Its off of Heckle Blvd, completely covered by woods.

“We can do better than this, and we intend to”, says Alston.

We also stopped by Lincoln Memorial Cemetery off of Flint Street Extension.

“Dr. Blake who was the first African American dentist in Rock Hill is buried here. As well as the first African American doctor”, says Alston.

Dr. Alston also took CN2 cameras to an abandoned cemetery in the woods across from Sunset Park Elementary School.

Dr. Alston says they will work hard to restore these cemeteries and could use the city’s and community member’s help.

If you would like to learn more about the project visit: https://legacyofafricanamericanschools.org/