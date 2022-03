ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Rock Hill will be hosting a Community Candlelight Prayer Vigil for the Ukrainian People.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 19th at 7PM in the church parking lot on Celanese Road.

You are encouraged to bring your American flags and Ukrainian flags and lawn chairs.

Prayer Vigil for People of Ukraine

Saturday, March 19th

7 PM

Aldersgate United Methodist Church

2115 Celanese Rd.

Rock Hill, SC