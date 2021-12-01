One York Family Continues Picking Up the Pieces after a Thanksgiving House Fire

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A fire at the family’s home that broke out on thanksgiving day left them with nothing expect each other. One York family of five is picking up the pieces nearly one week after a Thanksgiving tragedy.

The Perry family left home to visit family in McConnells for Thanksgiving dinner, when they got a call their home was on fire.

Johnathan Perry says, “They said they had to rule it a kitchen fire even though, I mean a cooking fire even though there’s nothing on the stove, and we really didn’t cook anything that day. It was just one of those things that happened I guess…that’s what the fire investigator is saying.”

The home’s first fire broke out in the family’s kitchen that afternoon, and another fire broke out later that night and took their home, and two beloved dogs – on Mighty Joe Trail in York.

Johnathan says, “It was, you know that was our little slice of heaven. Every time somebody would say, what’s going on? You know they start talking about their problems and it’s 245 that was ours, we have loving neighbors who you know the neighborhood it was awesome it’s just you know…it’s hard.”

This was the Perry family’s very first home — they moved in, in 2015 and no after this tragedy they say they’re grateful for the community support that has been shown to them.

Toccara Perry says, “At first I didn’t want to move to York. I wanted to find somewhere else to go but I’m glad and I’m happy that we did choose York to come to because the community has been nothing but a blessing.”

The Perry’s say that were able to salvage a few items from the home – including a bible that has brought them closer, in their faith.

Toccara says, “We just have to keep praying and communicating and just we’re gonna have to pick up the pieces and move forward and do what we have to do.”

The family says they are grateful to have each other and the support of the community. These parents say their children — ages 3, 12, and 18 — have gotten so much support through this. Now, they are all focusing on each other and the Christmas holiday, they’ll have together.

“We have a long road ahead of us but, my number one concern as a father, is putting a roof over my kids heads so we don’t have to spend Christmas in a hotel,” says Jonathan.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with the family about how they are moving forward.