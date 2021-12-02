CN2 Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A family that lost everything in a Thanksgiving Day fire – speaking out about why they’re still grateful. We take you inside several court cases and visit a luminary display with more than 500 candles. Plus, sports is cheering on South Point and we have our business spotlight. Click to watch all that and more!
