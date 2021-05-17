One Person Killed, One Injured in Wreck Involving 5 Vehicles

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) South Carolina Highway Patrol says it responded to a fatal, 5 vehicle wreck on Sunday, May 16th just a little after 4:30 PM at the traffic light on U.S. 21 at Galleria Blvd. in Rock Hill.

According to Troopers a Honda Sedan rear-ended a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was stopped at the traffic light. Authorities say the passenger on the motorcycle was killed. The driver of the motorcycle was transported by EMS to a hospital.

Troopers say when the motorcycle was hit by the Honda it pushed it into a stopped Toyota pickup truck causing the Toyota to hit two other motorcycles in front of it that were stopped side by side at the traffic light.

Troopers say there were no other injuries.

Troopers say the wreck is still under investigation.

Fire crews with Lesslie Fire Department say they were on scene until 10 PM Sunday evening.

More updates on this story will be on CN2 News at 6 PM tonight.