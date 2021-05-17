Rock Hill – Piedmont Community Vaccination Clinic Will Begin Vaccinating 12 & Older

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill-Piedmont Medical Center Community Vaccination Clinic will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 years and older starting this Tuesday, May 18th.

City leaders say a consent form must be completed by a parent or legal guardian before someone age 12 to 15 can get their shot.

No parent or legal guardian is required to be present at the time of the vaccination – proof of age, is required when checking in.

All appointments can still be made through the VAMS system/ More information is available online at www.cityofrockhill.com.

Also the clinic is making a move and will no longer be housed inside the Galleria. The clinic is relocating to the Rock Hill Operations Center at 757 South Anderson Road, Rock Hill.