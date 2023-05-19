One of the state’s top officers is from the Rock Hill Police Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In an effort to publicly recognize excellence in law enforcement, Governor Henry McMaster holding the inaugural Governor’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Ceremony in Columbia on this Friday, with an officer from Rock Hill being recognized for the work that he and others do in our community.

2022 Municipal Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, Officer Luke Boling

Officer Luke Boling with the Rock Hill Police Department being named the 2022 Municipal Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

Law Enforcement Agencies from all across the state were   recognized including Senior Special Agent David H. Owen III with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and Staff Sergeant Blake Weathersbee with Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

This was the first ceremony of its kind to honor law enforcement professionals from every major level of government in South Carolina for their exemplary service in 2022.

In total, 13 finalists were identified from various state, county, and municipal agencies and three winners, including Rock Hill’s Officer Boling were awarded $10,000 each as part of the Governor’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award program.

“The officers recognized today represent the very best our state has to offer,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “It’s truly a privilege to honor these fine men and women for their dedication to duty, service, and valor. Each finalist and winner fully embodies what it means to be a public servant and an outstanding law enforcement professional.”

