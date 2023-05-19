CN2 Hometown Tourist – What’s happening across the Tri-County?

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this edition of CN2 Hometown Tourist, we get a look at what is happening this weekend across the tri-county. From festivals to exhibits CN2 has everything to make sure you’re never board during the week.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Men on a Mission getting ready to serve the community once again with a cleanup day.

The group of volunteers will gather in hopes to make Rock Hill a better city.

This coming Saturday they are heading to Confederate Park to clean up trash and feed the homeless.

A goal of theirs is to partner with residents in neighborhoods to better develop positive and strong communities.

The Clean-up Day will take place on this Saturday, May 20th and will start at 10:00am. They do ask that you arrive around 9:45 to properly prepare.

Following the cleanup there will be a cookout with music and games.

This is the 3rd year the group has held the event.

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Catawba River Winds Community Band is gearing up for its upcoming concert.

They are a community band that welcomes all players regardless of skill level.

Currently they are getting ready for their spring concert where they will play many different kinds of music from marches, waltzes, and even a few selections from the Wizard of OZ.

The concert will be this Sunday, May 21st and will be from 4:00pm – 5:000pm.

It will be held at Nation Ford High School’s Auditorium.

Admission is free.

CATWABA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With summer quickly approaches one thing you might want to check out are the Spider Lilies at Landsford Canal State Park in Chester County.

They are quickly approaching full bloom!

The Landsford Canal State Park is hosting what they call Lilyfest where you can come out and enjoy the lilies.

Lilyfest will take place on this Sunday, May 21st from 10 AM to 5 PM. There will be live music, food, vendors, and of course the Spider Lillys.

To learn more information, check out the Landsford Canal State Park website.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Nothing Pink is a great non profit that helps in the breast cancer fight, but they have a unique mission.

They work to create awareness of hereditary breast and ovarian cancer and provide personalized support to individuals at high risk. In the above video you can learn more about how it all started from their founder, but this weekend they are hosting a Nothing Pink ride, run, walk.

It’s a new way they’re working to raise money to help more women. Here are the details: the run/walk/bike is being held Saturday, May 20th and participants can either log miles from any location of their choice from 8am-2pm…or…they can come join others at Walter Elisha Park from 12-2.

Then, join in for the after-party at Model A Brewing from 2pm-5pm also Saturday.

Click here to register and visit nothingpink.org to learn more about their mission. Registration is $35.