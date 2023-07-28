One dead, one injured in Rock Hill homicide

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say a 26 year old is now dead and another person is injured after a shooting in the city Friday morning around 10:35 AM.

According to officials, police responded to the 1100 block of Flint Hill Street for disorderly behavior taking place. While officers were on the way dispatch called and said there’s a possible shooting.

When officers arrived they found two black male victims on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Additional Officers and Detectives responded to the scene identifying Maurice Lamont Burris Jr as the suspect.

Burris was located at his residence nearby and taken into custody without incident.

The 26-year-old victim was later pronounced dead and police say the 21-year-old victim was taken into surgery for his injuries.

Burris Jr, 25 of Rock Hill, was charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, Possession of Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun.