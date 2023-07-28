19 Rock Hill students walk the stage for District’s Summer Commencement Ceremony

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill School District honored 19 graduates during its Summer Commencement Ceremony at Sullivan Middle School on Thursday evening.

Families, friends and educators attended to show support for these students and their hard work. Although it was a small group that graduated, they still got to walk in to pomp and circumstance.

The key note speaker was Windy Cole with the Rock Hill School Board who said in her speech to students that it’s okay to not know exactly what’s next. She urged the graduates to trust themselves, and to do something each day that their future self will thank them for.