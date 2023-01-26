Oncologist Concerned About Possible Link Between COVID & Cancer

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Tri-County oncologist says in the last two years, he has seen an alarming amount of cancer patients who have been in remission to have the disease come back, even more aggressive than before and in some cases even developing another type of cancer as well.

He’s concerned those who have chronic COVID symptoms from “long COVID” may have an increased chance of developing cancer because of inflammation from COVID.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil sits down with Dr. Kashyap Patel, MD with Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates to learn more about his concerns and the study he’s working on to see if there’s a possible link.