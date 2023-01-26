Probable Cause Leads Deputies to Search Property Finding Drugs and Firearms

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two people arrested after a search warrant leads Deputies to seize illegal drugs and firearms in a Lancaster home early this morning, January 26.

The Lancaster Sheriff’s Department tells us a search warrant was executed at a home on Tirzah Church Road where Agents found over 2,000 pills, believed to be Fentanyl, several pounds of Marijuana and 21 firearms after developing information of drugs being sold from the home.

Tyler Wayne Rhodes,29, and Elizabeth Carolina Delaney McDonald, 28, were arrested and charged with Trafficking and Possession with intent to distribute the drugs, Possession of Firearms.

Sheriff Faile said, “This represents a substantial seizure of narcotics which we are happy will not be used or distributed in our county or anywhere else.”

Two people were arrested early this morning, Thursday, January 26, 2023, and will be charged with drug trafficking and other crimes. About 6:00 a. m. members of the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force, the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force, and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit and SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) Team accompanied by personnel of Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services executed a search warrant at 269 Tirzah Church Road, Lancaster, based upon an ongoing undercover narcotics investigation. Tyler Wayne Rhodes, age 29, and Elizabeth Carolina Delaney McDonald, age 28, live in the house on the property and were present. They and two other adult males who were there were detained while the search was conducted.

Agents located lots of suspected illegal drugs, digital scales, and firearms in the home. The suspected drugs include two bags containing 1,821 pills weighing 192 grams which are believed to be Fentanyl, a bag containing a small amount of powder also suspected to be Fentanyl, and several bags ranging in size from small to large containing 1,312 grams or almost 47 ounces of suspected Marijuana. Agents also found 14 long guns, seven handguns, firearm magazines, and assorted ammunition.

Rhodes and McDonald were arrested and transported to the Lancaster County Detention Center. Warrants charging them with trafficking and possession with intent to distribute the drugs will be sought along with charges for possession of the firearms during commission of the drug trafficking offenses. The warrants will be served upon Rhodes and McDonald at the detention center, after which they will appear before a magistrate for bond hearings. Photographs of Rhodes and McDonald are attached. Two photographs of the items seized are also attached.

The two other men in the home were not arrested or charged with any crimes.

“Members of the narcotics task force opened an investigation into this location after developing information that drugs were being sold from this house,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Several controlled purchases of drugs were made which gave us probable cause to search this property. We found upwards of 2,000 pills we believe to be Fentanyl and almost three pounds of Marijuana. This represents a substantial seizure of narcotics which we are happy will not be used or distributed in our county or anywhere else.”

(All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.