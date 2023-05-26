NothingPink Fundraising Success

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More than 100 supporters coming out to help local breast cancer survivors and efforts to save women before they’re even diagnosed. Two local breast cancer survivors and patient advocates, Kelly Kashmer founder of NothingPink and Richelle Calicott with Techseven Partners brought the community together last weekend for the Second Annual Nothing Pink Ride, Run, Walk.

They raised more than $35,000. All of that money going directly into the Patient Assistance Program NothingPink offers to women in the Carolinas facing breast and gynecological cancers. Their mission is to increase awareness of genetic testing and provide personalized support.

NothingPink provides peer support meetings, surgery care packages and financial assistance to North and South Carolina residents.

If you or someone you love needs this support or if you’d like to donate reach out to them at nothingpink.org .