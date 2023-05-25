Military Service members remembered in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Memorial Day, a day on which those who died in active military service are remembered, is just days away. It is also known as the unofficial start to summer, but the day is not about cookouts and gatherings, its really about paying tribute and remembering military members who died serving our country.

A group of veterans with the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 19 and the Chester American Legion took the time to do just that on Thursday by placing American flags on the graves of veterans at Chester Memorial Gardens.

Nearly 300 flags were placed in the ground. The flags will fly through Memorial Day to honor those who laid down their lives.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil along for the journey. Learn more by clicking the video above.